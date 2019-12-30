Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Maldives congratulates Gen Bipin Rawat for being appointed as India's first CDS

Sify Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Male [Maldives], Dec 30 (ANI): The Maldives on Monday congratulated General Bipin Rawat on his appointment as the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of India.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘We will win future wars with Indian systems’: Army Chief Bipin Rawat [Video]‘We will win future wars with Indian systems’: Army Chief Bipin Rawat

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat stressed on indigenisation at the ‘Army Technology Seminar’ in Delhi.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:46Published

Next Indian Army chief named: Lt Gen MM Naravane to succeed Gen Bipin Rawat [Video]Next Indian Army chief named: Lt Gen MM Naravane to succeed Gen Bipin Rawat

Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane will take over as the next Army chief. Naravane will succeed General Bipin Rawat as COAS. Lt Gen Naravane is currently the Vice Chief of Army Staff.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Army chief General Bipin Rawat named as India's first CDS

The Union Cabinet last week approved setting up of Department of Military Affairs within the Ministry of Defence to be headed by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS)...
DNA

Anti-CAA stir: Army chief Bipin Rawat says leadership does not mean leading people to violence

It is not leadership if leaders guide masses, comprising university and college students, to carry out arson and violence in our cities, Army chief Gen Bipin...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.