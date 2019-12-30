Global  

Microsoft seizes web domains used by North Korean hackers

Hindu Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
The U.S. technology giant said a federal court allowed it to take control of 50 domains operated by a group dubbed Thallium
North Korean hackers stole sensitive information - Microsoft [Video]North Korean hackers stole sensitive information - Microsoft

Microsoft says it has seized control of 50 sites used by a hacking group based in North Korea to steal sensitive information. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:26Published

Microsoft Says Hackers With Possible North Korean Ties Stole User Data [Video]Microsoft Says Hackers With Possible North Korean Ties Stole User Data

A lawsuit alleges hackers tricked Microsoft users into handing over their login credentials, letting them access &quot;highly sensitive information.&quot;

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:06Published


Microsoft says North Korea-linked hackers stole sensitive information

Microsoft Corp said it has taken control of web domains that were used by a hacking group called ‘Thallium’ to steal information
Hindu

IgnacioYbanez

Ignacio Ybáñez 🇪🇺 Microsoft seizes web domains used by North Korean hackers | The Japan Times https://t.co/MvwEZIndXv 28 minutes ago

KenyanTribune_

Kenyan Tribune Microsoft seizes web domains used by North Korean hackers : The Standard - https://t.co/0Rtzgj1XIA https://t.co/S12PmeNnuS 37 minutes ago

Yahoo_MY

Yahoo Malaysia The company took control of 50 domains operated by a group dubbed Thallium, which tricked online users by fraudulen… https://t.co/Xcbv5uIJd6 41 minutes ago

editionmv

The Edition Microsoft seizes web domains used by North Korean hackers https://t.co/7UI40Lv6Qg 1 hour ago

techbabblers

TechBabbler Microsoft Seizes Web Domains Used by North Korean Hackers - https://t.co/wAv6QKH84u https://t.co/gqwSxwI6Qm 1 hour ago

neil_garner

Neil Garner Microsoft Seizes Web Domains Used by North Korean Hackers | https://t.co/diqnWm6gxE https://t.co/YJw0Y5gCtk via @SecurityWeek 2 hours ago

TMReserve

TheMalaysianReserve Microsoft seizes web domains used by North Korean hackers https://t.co/nEF5VuZoqV 2 hours ago

vishal185526203

vishal1 Microsoft seizes web domains used by North Korean hackers https://t.co/r8AFfhNQBx 3 hours ago

