US congratulates Gen Bipin Rawat over his appointment as India's first CDS
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () Washington [US], Dec 31 (ANI): The United States on Tuesday congratulated General Bipin Rawat on his appointment as India's first-ever Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and said the post will help in "catalyzing greater" joint cooperation between the militaries of the two countries.
Outgoing Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat is the government’s pick for India's 1st Chief of Defence Staff. Gen Bipin Rawat's tenure as Army chief ends on Dec 31, 2019. As CDS, Gen Rawat won't exercise military command.