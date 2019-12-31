Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Aussie firefighter killed in 'fire tornado'

Sify Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Sydney, Dec 31 (IANS) A 28-year-old Australian volunteer firefighter has been killed battling a blaze on the border of New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria states when a "fire tornado" upended the truck he and two others were travelling in, authorities said on Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Resident, Firefighter Injured in Frederick County Fire [Video]Resident, Firefighter Injured in Frederick County Fire

A Loudoun County firefighter and a Frederick County resident were injured during a dwelling fire early Sunday morning.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:16Published

Almost a dozen displaced & one firefighter transported to a hospital following Severn fire [Video]Almost a dozen displaced & one firefighter transported to a hospital following Severn fire

Almost a dozen occupants have been displaced and an Anne Arundel County firefighter was transported to a hospital following a Severn fire.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:27Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Aussie_Patriot1

David Church Every fire front a threat to life, premier says as volunteer firefighter killed in truck rollover… https://t.co/blwT4d93O5 5 hours ago

Aussie_Ace

💧Bruce Munro RT @NSWRFS: The NSW RFS created a dedicated account to collect donations for the families of volunteers tragically killed at Green Wattle C… 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.