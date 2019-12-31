Aussie firefighter killed in 'fire tornado'

Sydney, Dec 31 (IANS) A 28-year-old Australian volunteer firefighter has been killed battling a blaze on the border of New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria states when a "fire tornado" upended the truck he and two others were travelling in, authorities said on Tuesday.



