Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega 31 December 2019 Preview: Guddan learns that Antara killed Alisha

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega 31 December 2019 Preview: In tonight's episode Guddan tries to console Antara after Alisha's death and then accuses her of killing Alisha too
Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega 28 December 2019 Preview: Alisha reveals that she is not Alisha's mother

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega 28 December 2019 Preview: In tonight's episode Antara locks Alisha in a room and slaps her saying that she is not Alisha's real mother.
Bollywood Life


