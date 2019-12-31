Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

US informs key allies about 'defensive' strikes in Iraq, Syria

Sify Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Washington [US], Dec 31 (ANI): US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday (local time) held telephonic calls with several world leaders including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed the recent defensive strikes conducted by the US in Iraq and Syria on five targets of Iran-backed Hezbollah group.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: U.S. calls strikes in Iraq, Syria 'successful'

U.S. calls strikes in Iraq, Syria 'successful' 01:20

 U.S. officials said on Sunday that air strikes in Iraq and Syria against an Iran-backed militia group were successful, but warned that "additional actions" may still be taken in the region to defend U.S. interests. Ryan Brooks reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

US targets pro-Iran militia bases in Iraq, Syria raids [Video]US targets pro-Iran militia bases in Iraq, Syria raids

US says attacks 'successful' but Iraq says move against Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah group 'violation of sovereignty'.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:06Published

U.S. calls strikes in Iraq, Syria 'successful' [Video]U.S. calls strikes in Iraq, Syria 'successful'

U.S. officials said on Sunday that air strikes in Iraq and Syria against an Iran-backed militia group were successful, but warned that &quot;additional actions&quot; may still be taken in the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. military carries out 'defensive strikes' in Iraq, Syria against Kataib Hezbollah

The U.S. military has carried out "defensive strikes" in Iraq and Syria against the Kataib Hezbollah militia group, U.S. officials told Reuters on Sunday.
Reuters

US military carries out 'defensive strikes' in Iraq and Syria

US military carries out 'defensive strikes' in Iraq and SyriaThe US military has carried out what the Pentagon described as “defensive strikes” in Iraq and Syria against the Kata’ib Hezbollah militia group, two days...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse #US informs key allies about 'defensive' strikes in Iraq, Syria https://t.co/h9eVEPjvw2 2 hours ago

ae2416

Alan brown US informs key allies about 'defensive' strikes in Iraq, Syria https://t.co/R3xtX7Ni1Y 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.