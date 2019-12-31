US informs key allies about 'defensive' strikes in Iraq, Syria

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Washington [US], Dec 31 (ANI): US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday (local time) held telephonic calls with several world leaders including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed the recent defensive strikes conducted by the US in Iraq and Syria on five targets of Iran-backed Hezbollah group. 👓 View full article

