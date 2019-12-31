US informs key allies about 'defensive' strikes in Iraq, Syria
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () Washington [US], Dec 31 (ANI): US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday (local time) held telephonic calls with several world leaders including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed the recent defensive strikes conducted by the US in Iraq and Syria on five targets of Iran-backed Hezbollah group.
U.S. officials said on Sunday that air strikes in Iraq and Syria against an Iran-backed militia group were successful, but warned that "additional actions" may still be taken in the region to defend U.S. interests. Ryan Brooks reports.