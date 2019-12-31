|
Mumbai Crime: Man's body found hanging inside Borivli national park, cops suspect suicide
|
|
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
The Kasturba Marg police found the body of a man hanging from a tree inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park on Monday. No suicide note has been recovered, the police said.
According to the police, the deceased was identified as Yogesh Yadav, 38, and they found entry tickets and a pan card from his pockets, which helped...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this