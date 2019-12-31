Global  

Mumbai Crime: Man's body found hanging inside Borivli national park, cops suspect suicide

Mid-Day Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
The Kasturba Marg police found the body of a man hanging from a tree inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park on Monday. No suicide note has been recovered, the police said.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Yogesh Yadav, 38, and they found entry tickets and a pan card from his pockets, which helped...
News video: Texas Man Missing At The Grand Canyon Found Alive After 11 Days

Texas Man Missing At The Grand Canyon Found Alive After 11 Days 00:40

 According to the National Park Service, Martin O’Connor was found in Grand Canyon National Park on Thursday and was flown out of the canyon by helicopter. Katie Johnston reports.

Mumbai Crime: Headless body found in Ghatkopar, woman's legs chopped, say cops

A headless body of a woman was found near the state transport's workshop at Ghatkopar (West) on Monday. According to the police, the woman's legs have been...
Mid-Day

Mumbai Crime: Cops find head of Ghatkopar woman's mutilated body

The Ghatkopar police on Sunday found the head of a mutilated body they recovered from near the state transport workshop on December 29, wrapped in a blanket. The...
Mid-Day


