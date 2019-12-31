Global  

Uttar Pradesh government identifies land for mosque in Ayodhya

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Uttar Pradesh government has identified plots of land outside the periphery of the “panchkosi parikrama” to be offered to the Sunni Waqf Board as an alternative site for a mosque as mandated by the Supreme Court in its November 9 verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case.
UP government identifies land for mosque in Ayodhya

Top government sources told TOI that as many as five potential sites close to highways passing by Ayodhya have been identified and sent to the Union home...
Uttar Pradesh government seeks ban on PFI for violent anti-CAA protests

The Home Ministry of Uttar Pradesh government will go through the recommendations to ban PFI before sending the letter to the Centre.
