2019 in Review: Trump, Modi at Howdy event symbolised growing ties

Sify Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
New York, Dec 31 (IANS) If the state of India-US ties in 2019 could be captured in an image, it would be that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump striding hand-in-hand before a cheering crowd of 50,000 people of Indian descent at the "Howdy Modi!" event in Houston in September.
Ties between India, US have grown from strength to strength: PM Modi tells Trump on phone

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Ties between India and the United States have grown from strength to strength, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Donald Trump...
Sify

