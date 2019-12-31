Global  

UK to use satellite technology to help tackle climate change

Sify Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
London, Dec 31 (IANS) The UK government has announced that a new satellite data centre will analyze the impact climate change was having on the UK, help shape policies on reducing carbon emissions and contribute to reaching net zero targets.
