General Mukund Naravane takes charge as Army chief

Tuesday, 31 December 2019
General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday took charge as the chief of Army staff, succeeding Gen Bipin Rawat. Gen Naravane served as vice chief of the Army before taking charge of the 1.3 million strong Army.
Mukund Naravane takes charge as Army chief

General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday took charge as the chief of Army staff, succeeding Gen Bipin Rawat. Gen Naravane served as vice chief of the Army before...
IndiaTimes

General Manoj Mukund Naravane takes charge as 28th chief of Indian Army

General MM Naravane, who was the Vice Chief of Army Staff, succeeded General Bipin Rawat whose three-year term as Army chief ended on Tuesday (December 31).
Zee News

