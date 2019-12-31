Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

General Mukund Naravane takes charge as India's 28th Army chief

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday took charge as the chief of Army staff, succeeding Gen Bipin Rawat. Gen Naravane served as vice chief of the Army before taking charge of the 1.3 million strong Army.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane takes charge as the 28th Army Chief | OneIndia News

Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane takes charge as the 28th Army Chief | OneIndia News 01:19

 GENERAL MANOJ MUKUND NARAVANE TAKES CHARGE AS ARMY CHIEF, GENERAL MANOJ MUKUND NARAVANE SUCCEEDS BIPIN RAWAT, INDIA GETS NEW ARMY CHIEF: GENERAL MANOJ MUKUND NARAVANE, GENERAL MANOJ MUKUND NARAVANE IS THE 28TH ARMY CHIEF

Recent related videos from verified sources

Army chief Bipin Rawat demits office, Gen Mukund Naravane takes charge| OneIndia News [Video]Army chief Bipin Rawat demits office, Gen Mukund Naravane takes charge| OneIndia News

GENERAL MANOJ MUKUND NARAVANE TAKES CHARGE AS ARMY CHIEF, ARMY CHIEF GENERAL BIPIN RAWAT DEMITS OFFICE TODAY, CONG QUESTIONS BIPIN RAWAT'S APPOINTMENT AS CDS, UNION MINISTER SADHVI NIRANJAN JYOTI HITS..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:54Published

Outgoing Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat gets farewell, to take over as CDS [Video]Outgoing Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat gets farewell, to take over as CDS

Outgoing Army Chief General Bipin rawat was given a farewell guard of honour as he demits office.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane: All you want to know about India's next Army Chief


IndiaTimes Also reported by •SifyDNA

'Highly objectionable, unethical': Opposition attacks Army chief over 'leadership' remark on on anti-CAA protest

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat on Thursday found himself in the midst of a massive row after he publicly criticised people leading protests over the new citizenship...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.