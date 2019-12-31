Global  

Centre creates new Department of Military Affairs, to be headed by Chief of Defence Staff General Rawat

Zee News Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
General Bipin Rawat was named India's first CDS on Monday (December 30) just a day before he was to retire from service after completing a full three-year term as the Chief of Army Staff. 
News video: General Bipin Rawat demits office, takes over as Chief of Defence Staff | OneIndia News

General Bipin Rawat demits office, takes over as Chief of Defence Staff | OneIndia News 03:35

 Army Chief General Bipin Rawat demitted office as the Chief of Army Staff. He was commissioned into the Army in December 1978 and was serving as the Chief of Army Staff since January 1, 2017. General Rawat's next appointment is as India's first Chief of Defence Staff, a role that will be key in...

Govt sets up new Department of Military Affairs to be headed by CDS of rank of 4-Star General: All you need to know

The Chief of Defence Staff will have salary equivalent to Service Chiefs and will function as the Secretary of the Department of Military Affairs.
DNA

Will devise strategy after taking over as Chief of Defence Staff, says General Bipin Rawat

The Wreath Laying Ceremony was held at 9:15 am at the National War Memorial and the Guard of Honour was given near Gate No. 2, South Block Lawns at 9:30 am.
Zee News


