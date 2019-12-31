Global  

Corbyn urges Labour to lead 'resistance' to Tories in 2020

Sify Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
London, Dec 31 (IANS) Jeremy Corbyn has urged his Labour Party to lead "the resistance" to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's ruling Conservative government over the coming year despite its crushing defeat in the decisive December 12 general election.
