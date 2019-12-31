COYS Jack Murray🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧✡#Britishindependence RT @carlldne3: What does Labour and Corbyn know about the word Lead 😂😂😂BBC News - Jeremy Corbyn urges Labour to lead 'resistance' to Conser… 1 minute ago Ken Treadgold BBC News - Jeremy Corbyn urges Labour to lead 'resistance' to Conservatives in 2020 https://t.co/EDcDVZLJgQ 4 minutes ago Blackstar What does Labour and Corbyn know about the word Lead 😂😂😂BBC News - Jeremy Corbyn urges Labour to lead 'resistance'… https://t.co/9Qovng6whq 5 minutes ago Colin A Jeremy Corbyn urges Labour to lead 'resistance' to Conservatives Perhaps ⁦@jeremycorbyn⁩ needs a ‘Dummies Guide - H… https://t.co/mHYRB6WgbO 5 minutes ago UPHINDIA Corbyn urges Labour to lead 'resistance' to Tories in 2020 https://t.co/fJIGGMyJp9 https://t.co/BhnzJUQtM4 8 minutes ago fwright #FBPE #FreeNazanin RT @dgallagher000: Jeremy Corbyn urges Labour to lead 'resistance' to Conservatives in 2020..... I say, yes we will, as soon as we have got… 8 minutes ago Sortiwa Jeremy Corbyn urges Labour to lead 'resistance' to Conservatives in 2020 Image copyright… https://t.co/OO9FPaNVHN 9 minutes ago Jedidajah Otte RT @Fitz_xMP: Consistent in their belief that Parliament isn’t most important, the “resistance” is what matters. Je… 12 minutes ago