Kerala Assembly passes resolution to demand withdrawal of CAA

DNA Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the resolution was supported by all the MLAs except BJP's O Rajagopal.
News video: Kerala Assembly passes resolution demanding withdrawal of CAA, BJP opposes

Kerala Assembly passes resolution demanding withdrawal of CAA, BJP opposes 03:12

 Amid the controversy and protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act across the country, Kerala Assembly passed a resolution demanding the withdrawal of the Act.

Kerala Assembly passes resolution demanding withdrawal of Citizenship Amendment Act

Kerala Assembly on Tuesday (December 31) passed a resolution demanding the withdrawal of Citizenship Amendment Act.
Zee News

