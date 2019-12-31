Global  

Kerala Assembly passes resolution demanding withdrawal of Citizenship Amendment Act

Zee News Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Kerala Assembly on Tuesday (December 31) passed a resolution demanding the withdrawal of Citizenship Amendment Act.
News video: Kerala Assembly passes resolution demanding withdrawal of CAA, BJP opposes

Kerala Assembly passes resolution demanding withdrawal of CAA, BJP opposes 03:12

 Amid the controversy and protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act across the country, Kerala Assembly passed a resolution demanding the withdrawal of the Act.

