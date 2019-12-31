Global  

Sharad Pawar extends support to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee against CAA, NRC

DNA Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Responding to the CM's letter dated December 23, Pawar said that he agrees with her stand and pledged to stand in solidarity with the 'like-minded' leaders and parties against the implementation of CAA and nationwide NRC.
News video: CAA: WB CM backs student protestors; Guv concerned over campus 'violence'

CAA: WB CM backs student protestors; Guv concerned over campus 'violence' 04:04

 West Bengal Chief Minister led another protest against the Citizenship Law. Mamata Banerjee's latest protest was held in Purulia. Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor, Jagdeep Dhankar also commented on CAA protests.

Anti CAA NRC rangoli seen outside DMK Chief residence [Video]Anti CAA NRC rangoli seen outside DMK Chief residence

Anti CAA NRC rangoli seen outside DMK Chief residence

Maha cabinet: Ajit Pawar is Dy CM, Aaditya Thackeray is minister | OneIndia News [Video]Maha cabinet: Ajit Pawar is Dy CM, Aaditya Thackeray is minister | OneIndia News

Ajit Pawar sworn in as Deputy CM and gets Home berth, Aaditya Thackeray becomes a minister, PM Modi asks people to back Citizenship Law with #IndiaSupportsCAA,Prashant Kishor registers opposition to..

Mamata to attend swearing-in ceremony of Hemant Soren: TMC

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Hemant Soren as Jharkhand chief minister, to be held in Ranchi on...
IndiaTimes

CAA will not be implemented in Bengal as long as I am alive: Mamata

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that as long as she is alive the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will not be implemented in Bengal.
IndiaTimes Also reported by •HinduDNA

