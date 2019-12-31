Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri sends brand new red Balenciaga shoes for boyfriend Paras Chhabra — read tweet

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
After Paras Chhabra sacrificed his shoes, his girlfriend, Akanksha Puri, did not take it to her heart and said that she would send brand new Balenciaga shoes for him. Living up to her promise, Akanksha Puri has purchased new shoes for him.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Colin Kaepernick's Nike Shoes Sell Out Immediately Online [Video]Colin Kaepernick's Nike Shoes Sell Out Immediately Online

Colin Kaepernick's Nike Shoes Sell Out Immediately Online. According to the 'New York Daily News' the customized Air Force 1's sold out on their first day. The black and white shoes include an image of..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:12Published

Santa delivers Christmas treats to animals at zoo in Thailand [Video]Santa delivers Christmas treats to animals at zoo in Thailand

"Santa Claus" has delivered treats to animals at a zoo in southern Thailand on Christmas Eve. Songkhla Zoo Director Chalermwut Kasetsomboon donned the red costume while feeding fruit and vegetables..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13: New hate story brewing as Mahira Sharma slaps Paras Chhabra

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai have taken ugly fights in the house to a new level on Bigg Boss season 13, but a new hate story seems to be brewing. Mahira...
Mid-Day

Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma SLAPS Paras Chhabra, he walks out stating self-respect is bigger

When Paras Chhabra tries to talk to Mahira Sharma inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, she is not in a good mood
DNA


Tweets about this

RahulKh68640737

Rahul Khatana RT @webtelworld: #BB13 #BiggBoss13 @HerdHUSH @realumarriazz @puri_akanksha @sidharth_shukla MEGA UNBIASED POLL For Winner Of Bigg Boss… 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.