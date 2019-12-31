Mumbai Crime: Man arrested for operating fake Facebook profiles of women

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 10 hours ago )

A man was arrested on Monday for creating fake profiles of women on Facebook to offer webcam sex service. The man impersonating the women, would take money from customers and block them on the social networking platform, *Indian Express *reported.



The crime came to light after an event manager learned from a friend about her... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: ODN - Published Lioness Jill Scott 'excited' for future of women's football 01:05 England women’s footballer Jill Scott says it was "surreal" to have been made an MBE for her contribution to the women's sport. She adds she is excited for the future of women’s football following the success of the England women’s football team, who came fourth in the FIFA World Cup. Report...