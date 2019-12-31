Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Mumbai Crime: Man arrested for operating fake Facebook profiles of women

Mid-Day Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
A man was arrested on Monday for creating fake profiles of women on Facebook to offer webcam sex service. The man impersonating the women, would take money from customers and block them on the social networking platform, *Indian Express *reported.

The crime came to light after an event manager learned from a friend about her...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ODN - Published < > Embed
News video: Lioness Jill Scott 'excited' for future of women's football

Lioness Jill Scott 'excited' for future of women's football 01:05

 England women’s footballer Jill Scott says it was "surreal" to have been made an MBE for her contribution to the women's sport. She adds she is excited for the future of women’s football following the success of the England women’s football team, who came fourth in the FIFA World Cup. Report...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Man sentenced for prostituting 250 women in Milwaukee [Video]Man sentenced for prostituting 250 women in Milwaukee

A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for prostituting 250 women, drug sales, and gun sales.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:17Published

Scottsdale PD: Man makes fake receipts to steal from Valley retailers - ABC15 Crime [Video]Scottsdale PD: Man makes fake receipts to steal from Valley retailers - ABC15 Crime

A Chandler man is accused of making fake receipts to steal from retail stores in Tempe, Gilbert and Scottsdale.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mumbai: Man held for fake Facebook profiles of women


Indian Express

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.