Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The Kapil Sharma Show: 'If Ranveer Singh is jealous of anyone, it is Kapil Sharma,' says Deepika Padukone

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
This Sunday, a blockbuster episode of The Kapil Sharma Show awaits the audience as, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, or as Kapil likes to call her, Deepu will grace the stage.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bollywood NOW - Published < > Embed
News video: Ranveer Singh BUYS Ladies Handbag For Deepika Padukone | Watch Video

Ranveer Singh BUYS Ladies Handbag For Deepika Padukone | Watch Video 03:02

 Ranveer Singh spotted shopping for ladies handbags as Deepika Padukone remains busy with Chhapaak promotions. Watch the video to know more.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Deepika Padukone on life with Ranveer Singh post marriage battling depression and sexism Chhapaak [Video]Deepika Padukone on life with Ranveer Singh post marriage battling depression and sexism Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone on life with Ranveer Singh post marriage battling depression and sexism Chhapaak

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 11:33Published

Deepika Padukone FUNNY Reaction On Ranveer Singh Investing In Chhapaak Title Song Launch [Video]Deepika Padukone FUNNY Reaction On Ranveer Singh Investing In Chhapaak Title Song Launch

During the song launch of Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone made fun of Ranveer Singh. Watch the video to see what she has to say.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 01:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ranveer has always gone out of his way to make my birthday memorable for me: Deepika Padukone

Apart from how Ranveer Singh gives her the best birthday gift every year, Deepika Padukone also went on to talk about her wish this time
DNA

Ajay Devgn prefers keeping mum most of the time because Kajol speaks on his behalf

Upcoming weekend on The Kapil Sharma Show will be full of love, romance and comedy when Bollywood's most loved duo Ajay and Kajol will be seen having a gala time...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

Ariabangs

Aria💋💋💋 RT @welovedeepveer: Deepika revealed on the Kapil sharma show that she and Ranveer share footwear and Kapil about an anecdote that happened… 9 minutes ago

Candolime

Al Kapai RT @ieEntertainment: .@deepikapadukone will grace #TheKapilSharmaShow along with #Chhapaak director @meghnagulzar Read: https://t.co/auETW… 7 hours ago

AbdulsameerD

BHARAT @deepikapadukone will grace #TheKapilSharmaShow along with #Chhapaak director @meghnagulzar Read:… https://t.co/1f30dNWViS 14 hours ago

jobgujnews3

jobgujnews The Kapil Sharma Show preview: When Deepika Padukone stitched Ranveer Singh’s pants during a music festival… https://t.co/sfwsDsbF2c 14 hours ago

ieEntertainment

Indian Express Entertainment .@deepikapadukone will grace #TheKapilSharmaShow along with #Chhapaak director @meghnagulzar Read:… https://t.co/Hg9cB7VcLM 14 hours ago

myselfayan1

Ayantika RT @DeepVeer_FC: On The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil demanded to know whether she takes money out of Ranveer’s purse Deepika: Yes, like any nor… 1 day ago

myselfayan1

Ayantika RT @DeepVeer_FC: On The Kapil Sharma show Deepika revealed that she and Ranveer have almost the same shoe sizes & they often share each oth… 1 day ago

deejay_kish

Deejay Kish The Kapil Sharma Show: Deepika Padukone reveals she once sewed Ranveer's ripped pants at a music festival - Times o… https://t.co/v2gs3CvwFx 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.