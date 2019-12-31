Good Newwz CRUSHES Dabangg 3, Uri and Total Dhamaal to become fourth-highest first Monday grosser of 2019
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz has beaten biggies like Dabangg 3, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Total Dhamaal to become the fourth-highest first Monday grosser of the year after War, Kabir Singh and Saaho
Good Newwz currently stands with the grand total of Rs 147.70 crore and is set to cross the lifetime business of biggies like Dabangg 3, Chhichhore and Total... Bollywood Life Also reported by •IndiaTimes