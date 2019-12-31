Global  

Good Newwz CRUSHES Dabangg 3, Uri and Total Dhamaal to become fourth-highest first Monday grosser of 2019

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz has beaten biggies like Dabangg 3, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Total Dhamaal to become the fourth-highest first Monday grosser of the year after War, Kabir Singh and Saaho
Recent related news from verified sources

Good Newwz set to CRUSH Dabangg 3, Chhichhore and Total Dhamaal to become seventh-highest grosser of 2019

Good Newwz currently stands with the grand total of Rs 147.70 crore and is set to cross the lifetime business of biggies like Dabangg 3, Chhichhore and Total...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Sorry Salman Khan, Delhi showers love on 'Good Newwz' over 'Dabangg 3'

Despite CAA protests still going on in Delhi NCR, Good Newwz has managed to fare better than Dabangg 3
DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimes

