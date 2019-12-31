Global  

Protest outside Baghdad embassy against US attack

Sify Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Baghdad, Dec 31 (IANS) Hundreds of demonstrators staged a protest outside the American Embassy in Baghdad to protest against a US attack on military bases in Iraq and Syria that killed 25 people and injured 51 others.
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes

US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes 01:44

 US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes . The U.S. recently launched five airstrikes on areas controlled by Kataib Hezbollah, . injuring 51 people and killing at least 25 members of an Iran-backed militia group in Iraq. President Trump confirmed on Tuesday that the airstrikes were in response...

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. personnel of embassy in Baghdad secure: State Department

All American personnel of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad are secure and there has been no breach of the facility, where protesters and militia fighters enraged by...
Reuters

Iraqi mourners try to storm US Embassy after airstrikes

BAGHDAD (AP) — Hundreds of Iraqi mourners tried to storm the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad Tuesday following deadly U.S. airstrikes this week that killed 25 fighters...
Seattle Times

