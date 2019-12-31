Protest outside Baghdad embassy against US attack

Baghdad, Dec 31 (IANS) Hundreds of demonstrators staged a protest outside the American Embassy in Baghdad to protest against a US attack on military bases in Iraq and Syria that killed 25 people and injured 51 others.



U.S. personnel of embassy in Baghdad secure: State Department All American personnel of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad are secure and there has been no breach of the facility, where protesters and militia fighters enraged by...

Reuters 38 minutes ago



Iraqi mourners try to storm US Embassy after airstrikes BAGHDAD (AP) — Hundreds of Iraqi mourners tried to storm the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad Tuesday following deadly U.S. airstrikes this week that killed 25 fighters...

Seattle Times 9 hours ago



