Protest outside Baghdad embassy against US attack

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () Baghdad, Dec 31 (IANS) Hundreds of demonstrators staged a protest outside the American Embassy in Baghdad to protest against a US attack on military bases in Iraq and Syria that killed 25 people and injured 51 others.
US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes . The U.S. recently launched five airstrikes on areas controlled by Kataib Hezbollah, . injuring 51 people and killing at least 25 members of an Iran-backed militia group in Iraq. President Trump confirmed on Tuesday that the airstrikes were in response...