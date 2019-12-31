Global  

Finance Minister unveils Rs 102 lakh crores of infrastructural projects for next 5 years

Mid-Day Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
*New Delhi:* Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday unveiled Rs 102 lakh crore of infrastructure projects that will be implemented in the next five years as part of the government's spending push in the infrastructure sector.

Addressing a press conference, she said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in his Independence...
News video: Watch: FM Sitharaman unveils ₹102 lakh crore infra projects for next 5 yrs

Watch: FM Sitharaman unveils ₹102 lakh crore infra projects for next 5 yrs 05:28

 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled Rs 102 lakh crore of infrastructure projects that will be implemented in the next five years as part of the government's push in the infrastructure sector.

