US embassy staff in Baghdad evacuated amid protests over American strikes

Sify Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Baghdad [Iraq], Dec 31 (ANI): The staff of the US embassy here on Tuesday was evacuated from the building amid protests outside the embassy over American strikes in Iraq and Syria on Hezbollah targets, Sputnik reported.
