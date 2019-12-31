US embassy staff in Baghdad evacuated amid protests over American strikes
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () Baghdad [Iraq], Dec 31 (ANI): The staff of the US embassy here on Tuesday was evacuated from the building amid protests outside the embassy over American strikes in Iraq and Syria on Hezbollah targets, Sputnik reported.
Embassy staff fled into a safe room as American and Iraqi forces fought off violent protesters enraged by air strikes targeting an Iraqi militia unit. The militiamen were allies of Iran, and Baghdad has condemned the U.S. action as a breach of its sovereignty. Matthew Larotonda reports.
According to Reuters, the United States has no plans to evacuate its embassy in Baghdad and additional forces are being sent following violent demonstrations outside the compound. U.S. President Donald..