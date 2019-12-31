Global  

US embassy staff in Baghdad evacuated amid protests over American strikes

Sify Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Baghdad [Iraq], Dec 31 (ANI): The staff of the US embassy here on Tuesday was evacuated from the building amid protests outside the embassy over American strikes in Iraq and Syria on Hezbollah targets, Sputnik reported.
News video: Iraq decries air strikes, U.S. embassy besieged

Iraq decries air strikes, U.S. embassy besieged 02:04

 Embassy staff fled into a safe room as American and Iraqi forces fought off violent protesters enraged by air strikes targeting an Iraqi militia unit. The militiamen were allies of Iran, and Baghdad has condemned the U.S. action as a breach of its sovereignty. Matthew Larotonda reports.

U.S. to Send Marines to Embassy In Iraq [Video]U.S. to Send Marines to Embassy In Iraq

According to Reuters, the United States has no plans to evacuate its embassy in Baghdad and additional forces are being sent following violent demonstrations outside the compound. U.S. President Donald..

Protesters storm US embassy in Baghdad [Video]Protesters storm US embassy in Baghdad

Crowds gathered after US airstrikes killed 25 fighters and wounded 55 from an Iran-backed militia.

U.S. embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

The U.S. ambassador to Iraq and other staff were evacuated from their embassy in Baghdad for their safety on Tuesday, Iraqi officials said, as thousands of...
Reuters India

Violent protests erupt around U.S. Embassy in Baghdad after U.S. air strikes

Protesters and militia fighters enraged by U.S. air strikes on Iraq staged a violent demonstration outside the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, torching a...
Reuters

