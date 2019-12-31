Global  

SMS, internet in Kashmir`s govt-run hospitals to be restored from midnight

Zee News Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
The services will be restored from December 31 midnight in Kashmir, announced J&K Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal today. 
Recent related news from verified sources

SMS to all mobile phones, Internet services in govt. hospitals in Kashmir to be restored from midnight

On December 10, SMS was enabled on mobile phones to help students, scholarship applicants, traders and others
Hindu


