Thalapathy 64 aka Master first look: Thalapathy Vijay means business in Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's action-thriller

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Thalapathy Vijay's Master is directed by Kaithi helmer Lokesh Kanagaraj and also features Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan in key roles. It is set to hit the screens on April 9, 2020
Vijay’s ‘Thalapathy 64’ now titled ‘Master’

The first look of the Lokesh Kanagaraj film was revealed on December 31, and is expected to be a summer 2020 release
Hindu

