SMS, internet in Kashmir's govt-run hospitals to be restored from midnight

Zee News Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
The services will be restored from December 31 midnight in Kashmir, announced J&K Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal today. 
In Kashmir, post-paid SMS, Internet in govt hospitals to be up from midnight

However, calling as well as SMS continue to remain barred for around 30 lakh pre-paid connections.
Hindu Also reported by •Indian ExpressIndiaTimes

