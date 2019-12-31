Railways announces fare hike effective from January 1

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 16 hours ago )

On the New Year's eve, the railways announced fare hike across its network, excluding suburban trains, effective from January 1, 2020, according to an order issued on Tuesday. The railways also announced a two paise/km hike in fares of mail/express non-AC trains and four paise/km hike in the fares of AC classes. Premium trains like Shatabdi Rajdhani and Duronto trains are included in the fare hike. 👓 View full article

