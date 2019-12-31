Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Hope 2020 marks continuation of people-powered efforts to transform India: Modi

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
PM Modi on Tuesday shared a video and hoped that the year 2020 marks the continuation of people-powered efforts to transform India and empower the lives of its citizens. PM Modi made these remarks on Twitter responding to a tweet which posted a song wrapping up the achievements of the Modi government in the past year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Introspect’: PM Modi’s message to anti-CAA protesters in Uttar Pradesh [Video]‘Introspect’: PM Modi’s message to anti-CAA protesters in Uttar Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke on violence in Uttar Pradesh during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests. Speaking at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in Lucknow, PM Modi..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:24Published

PM Modi is right, no discussion on pan-India NRC right now Amit Shah [Video]PM Modi is right, no discussion on pan-India NRC right now Amit Shah

PM Modi is right, no discussion on pan-India NRC right now Amit Shah

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Modi On Right Track: Need For Credible Spokespersons – OpEd

During the last 6 years, after assuming the  position as Prime Minister of India, there is no doubt that Mr. Narendra Modi has been striving hard to decisively...
Eurasia Review

India-China military ties 'improving', thanks to Modi, Xi efforts: PLA

China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) said on Thursday that its ties with the Indian military are "improving" with the strategic dialogue, practical cooperation...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.