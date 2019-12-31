Hope 2020 marks continuation of people-powered efforts to transform India: Modi
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () PM Modi on Tuesday shared a video and hoped that the year 2020 marks the continuation of people-powered efforts to transform India and empower the lives of its citizens. PM Modi made these remarks on Twitter responding to a tweet which posted a song wrapping up the achievements of the Modi government in the past year.
