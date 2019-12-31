Mumbai: Traffic cops greet bikers at Matunga with flowers on New Year's Eve
|
|
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
In an unusual gesture, traffic police were seen greeting bikers with flowers in Matunga on Tuesday, wishing them the best of the New Year.
Mumbai Traffic Police Offers flowers to the bikers and wish them a prosperous new year after they pass their alcohol test.
