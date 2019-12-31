Global  

Mumbai: Traffic cops greet bikers at Matunga with flowers on New Year's Eve

Mid-Day Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
In an unusual gesture, traffic police were seen greeting bikers with flowers in Matunga on Tuesday, wishing them the best of the New Year.



Mumbai Traffic Police Offers flowers to the bikers and wish them a prosperous new year after they pass their alcohol test.

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥: @pdhivar @MumbaiPolice...
News video: New Year's Eve Fireworks and Gun Safety

New Year's Eve Fireworks and Gun Safety 01:48

 Firework safety precautions during the holiday season.

