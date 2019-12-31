President Kovind extends New Year greetings, asks people to commit themselves to making caring, compassionate society
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () President Kovind asked people to commit themselves to making a peaceful, caring and compassionate society, according to a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan. "The dawn of New Year and the new decade is an occasion to commit ourselves to the making of a society that is peaceful, caring and compassionate. This is also an apt occasion to renew our commitment towards a stronger India," he said.
BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged New Year congratulations on Tuesday, pledging to further...