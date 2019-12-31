Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

President Kovind extends New Year greetings, asks people to commit themselves to making caring, compassionate society

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
President Kovind asked people to commit themselves to making a peaceful, caring and compassionate society, according to a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan. "The dawn of New Year and the new decade is an occasion to commit ourselves to the making of a society that is peaceful, caring and compassionate. This is also an apt occasion to renew our commitment towards a stronger India," he said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: New Year's greetings from Times Square

New Year's greetings from Times Square 01:25

 'I have a diaper on' - revelers arrive early and prepared for hours long wait to midnight

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Video Of Suspect In 92-Year-Old Woman's Death [Video]New Video Of Suspect In 92-Year-Old Woman's Death

The NYPD has released new video of a man wanted for questioning in the death of a 92-year-old woman in Queens. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has more.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:18Published

How to make your New Year's resolutions last [Video]How to make your New Year's resolutions last

A week has passed since you decided what your New Year's resolutions were going to be. And now comes the hard part, making them last. Here are some simple, yet effective ways to ensure your resolutions..

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chinese, Russian leaders exchange New Year greetings

Chinese, Russian leaders exchange New Year greetingsBEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged New Year congratulations on Tuesday, pledging to further...
WorldNews Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewIndiaTimesDNAACN Newswire

IAF's new year greetings video rides high on patriotism, lauds air warriors

The India Air Force extended new year greetings to the people with a video that rides high on emotion and patriotism, as it lauded the IAF's air warriors who...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.