New Year 2020 brings several changes in India; check them out

Zee News Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
The New Year 2020 will bring several positive developments in your life along with some changes that may not please you. 
News video: Malaika parties with sister Amrita in Goa ahead of New Year

Malaika parties with sister Amrita in Goa ahead of New Year 00:56

 While several Bollywood celebs are flying out of India on vacation to usher new year, Fitness diva Malaika Arora chose to celebrate her New Year with her sister Amrita Arora in the country itself. Both are sisters are spending their holidays chilling in Goa with their closed ones.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Australia, New Zealand celebrate New Year 2020 with fervor, fireworks [Video]Watch: Australia, New Zealand celebrate New Year 2020 with fervor, fireworks

Australia and New Zealand first to ring in the New Year. Celebrations are in full swing at Australia's Sydney Harbour. New Zealand's Auckland also welcomed New Year 2020 with a bash. There was a huge..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:11Published

New Year gift for 8 refugees from Pakistan: Govt grants Indian citizenship [Video]New Year gift for 8 refugees from Pakistan: Govt grants Indian citizenship

Eight refugees from Pakistan were granted Indian citizenship on new year's eve.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ravi Shastri wishes Team India a 'Happy New Year'

New Delhi [India], Dec 31 (ANI): India head coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday shared a picture of Team India and wished them a Happy New Year.
Sify Also reported by •Hindu

You will pay less on home loan in New Year; Check out other changes

The New Year 2020 will bring several positive developments in your life along with some changes that may not please you. As far as your financial life is...
Zee News Also reported by •Mid-DayKhaleej TimesSifyReuters

