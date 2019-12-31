Gunmen abduct 8 crew members from Greek oil tanker in Cameroon port

Athens [Greece], Jan 1 (ANI): Armed men attacked a Greek oil tanker anchored two nautical miles (3.7 km) off Limboh port in Cameroon and abducted eight crewmen, including the vessel's Greek captain on Tuesday, informed the Greek Shipping Ministry.



