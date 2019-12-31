India reserves right to strike at terror sources: New Army chief
Tuesday, 31 December 2019 () Warning Pakistan that India reserves the right to pre-emptively strike at cross-border sources of terror if it does not stop state-sponsored terrorism, the country’s new military brass on Tuesday said the armed forces are in a high state of operational readiness and better prepared to tackle the challenges on the western and eastern fronts now.
General Bipin Rawat takes over as Chief of Defence Staff, General Rawat says Armed Forces stays far away from politics, General Naravane warns Pakistan's proxy war against India cannot continue, General Naravane stresses that India will strike at sources of terror, SMS services restored in Kashmir,...
In his first interview after taking over as the Chief of Army Staff, Army Chief General MM Naravane sent a stern warning to Pakistan. He said that India reserves the right to preemptively strike at the..
New Delhi: The Indian Army is better prepared to take on the challenges at Pakistan and China borders, said India's first Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin... WorldNews Also reported by •IndiaTimes
