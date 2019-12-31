Global  

India reserves right to strike at terror sources: New Army chief

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 31 December 2019
Warning Pakistan that India reserves the right to pre-emptively strike at cross-border sources of terror if it does not stop state-sponsored terrorism, the country’s new military brass on Tuesday said the armed forces are in a high state of operational readiness and better prepared to tackle the challenges on the western and eastern fronts now.
News video: New Army Chief warns Pakistan, says proxy war against India can't go on | OneIndia News

New Army Chief warns Pakistan, says proxy war against India can't go on | OneIndia News 03:03

 General Bipin Rawat takes over as Chief of Defence Staff, General Rawat says Armed Forces stays far away from politics, General Naravane warns Pakistan's proxy war against India cannot continue, General Naravane stresses that India will strike at sources of terror, SMS services restored in Kashmir,...

Army Chief General MM Naravane warns Pakistan's proxy war will end soon | OneIndia News [Video]Army Chief General MM Naravane warns Pakistan's proxy war will end soon | OneIndia News

In his first interview after taking over as the Chief of Army Staff, Army Chief General MM Naravane sent a stern warning to Pakistan. He said that India reserves the right to preemptively strike at the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:25Published

Watch: New Army chief Gen Naravane on Pakistan, Art 370, China & CDS post [Video]Watch: New Army chief Gen Naravane on Pakistan, Art 370, China & CDS post

The new chief of the Indian Army spelled out his vision for the force soon after taking charge.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:37Published


India reserves right to 'strike at sources of terror': New Army Chief warns Pakistan

*New Delhi:* In a stern warning to Pakistan, new Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday said India reserves the right to "preemptively strike" at...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Will chalk out strategy, says General Bipin Rawat on new role as first CDS

Will chalk out strategy, says General Bipin Rawat on new role as first CDSNew Delhi: The Indian Army is better prepared to take on the challenges at Pakistan and China borders, said India's first Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin...
WorldNews Also reported by •IndiaTimes

