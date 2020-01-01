Global  

Kerala passes resolution seeking CAA withdrawal

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
In a rare show of unity, the Kerala assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution demanding that the Centre withdraw the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 immediately, making the state the first to oppose the controversial law legislatively. Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan said by passing the resolution, the assembly has ‘raised its status’ and Kerala has led by example, though it is moot that the resolution will have any impact beyond its symbolism.
Kerala Assembly passes resolution demanding withdrawal of Citizenship Amendment Act

Kerala Assembly on Tuesday (December 31) passed a resolution demanding the withdrawal of Citizenship Amendment Act.
Zee News

