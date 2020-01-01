Kerala passes resolution seeking CAA withdrawal Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

In a rare show of unity, the Kerala assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution demanding that the Centre withdraw the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 immediately, making the state the first to oppose the controversial law legislatively. Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan said by passing the resolution, the assembly has ‘raised its status’ and Kerala has led by example, though it is moot that the resolution will have any impact beyond its symbolism. 👓 View full article

