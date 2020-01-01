Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

North Korea no longer bound by self-imposed Moratorium on Nuclear Tests: Kim Jong-un

Sify Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Seoul [South Korea] Jan 1 (ANI): North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced that he is longer bound by his self-imposed moratorium on a long-range missile and nuclear tests and said it will soon show off a "new strategic weapon."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: U.S. promises to act if North Korea delivers 'Christmas gift'

U.S. promises to act if North Korea delivers 'Christmas gift' 01:36

 The United States would be very disappointed if North Korea tested a long-range or nuclear missile and would take appropriate action as a leading military and economic power, White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien said on Sunday. Roger Fortuna reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kim Jong Un Says US Must End Hostile Policy Against North Korea [Video]Kim Jong Un Says US Must End Hostile Policy Against North Korea

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un said there “will never” be denuclearization on the Korean peninsula. Jong Un said it won’t happen if the U.S. “persists in its hostile policy towards” Korea...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

North Korea: strategy shift expected after nuclear talks stall [Video]North Korea: strategy shift expected after nuclear talks stall

North Korea's Kim's New Year speech may unveil key policy changes to ease sanctions, say geopolitical analysts.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

North Korea's Kim calls for 'offensive' security measures as nuclear deadline approaches

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has convened a key meeting of top ruling party officials, state media said Sunday, ahead of a year-end deadline for Washington to...
France 24

Kim threatens to resume nuclear, long-range missile tests

Pyongyang, Jan 1 (IANS) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has said that his country would soon introduce a "new strategic weapon" in the near future, adding that...
Sify Also reported by •NYTimes.comBBC News

Tweets about this

JoanMBrooks

Joan Brooks RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Kim Jong-un ​said North Korea no longer felt bound by its self-imposed moratorium on testing nuclear weapons an… 2 minutes ago

LeoAugust638

Whitedog RT @forwardarc: North Korea Is No Longer Bound by Nuclear Test Moratorium, Kim Says. No President has failed in every foreign policy area… 5 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen North Korea's Kim Jong Un Says He Is No Longer Bound By Nuclear Missile Moratorium - https://t.co/EfJeutdJd2 https://t.co/zLQmDQMhzK 6 minutes ago

UEvental

Udi Evental A verbal gift... in the meantime #NorthKorea North Korea Is No Longer Bound by Nuclear Test Moratorium, Kim Says https://t.co/0TZ3TL7NBw 6 minutes ago

patdonovan13

pat donovan RT @DavidJones2019: In another failure for Trump, Kim Says North Korea Is No Longer Bound by Nuclear Test Moratorium⬇️ https://t.co/dmijeh… 6 minutes ago

JanosMedyx

János Medenica New story on NPR: North Korea's Kim Jong Un Says He Is No Longer Bound By Nuclear Missile Moratorium https://t.co/Q1zjcXL2l5 7 minutes ago

MissesBun

Rita Shuker RT @hazydav: North Korea Is No Longer Bound by Nuclear Test Moratorium, Kim Says https://t.co/vImb8a4aNL 10 minutes ago

cberrl

c. berry lee North Korea Is No Longer Bound by Nuclear Test Moratorium, Kim Says https://t.co/tdunbJh9df 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.