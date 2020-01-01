North Korea no longer bound by self-imposed Moratorium on Nuclear Tests: Kim Jong-un
Wednesday, 1 January 2020 () Seoul [South Korea] Jan 1 (ANI): North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced that he is longer bound by his self-imposed moratorium on a long-range missile and nuclear tests and said it will soon show off a "new strategic weapon."
The United States would be very disappointed if North Korea tested a long-range or nuclear missile and would take appropriate action as a leading military and economic power, White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien said on Sunday. Roger Fortuna reports.
Pyongyang, Jan 1 (IANS) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has said that his country would soon introduce a "new strategic weapon" in the near future, adding that... Sify Also reported by •NYTimes.com •BBC News
