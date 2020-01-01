Global  

Nirmala Sitharaman unveils Rs 102 lakh-cr infrastructure projects for the next five years

Mid-Day Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday unveiled Rs 102 lakh crore of infrastructure projects, including Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed rail, in the next five years to help achieve the target of $5 trillion (around R356 lakh crore) economy by 2025.

She said another R3 lakh crore of projects will be added to...
News video: Watch: FM Sitharaman unveils ₹102 lakh crore infra projects for next 5 yrs

Watch: FM Sitharaman unveils ₹102 lakh crore infra projects for next 5 yrs 05:28

 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled Rs 102 lakh crore of infrastructure projects that will be implemented in the next five years as part of the government's push in the infrastructure sector.

Govt unveils Rs 102 lakh crore infrastructure projects for next 5 years

New Delhi [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday unveiled Rs 102 lakh crore of infrastructure projects to be implemented in the...
Rs 102L cr investment plan for mega infra push

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday unveiled a Rs 102 lakh crore infrastructure investment plan for the next five years, with less than a fifth...
