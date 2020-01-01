Nirmala Sitharaman unveils Rs 102 lakh-cr infrastructure projects for the next five years
Wednesday, 1 January 2020 () *New Delhi:* Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday unveiled Rs 102 lakh crore of infrastructure projects, including Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed rail, in the next five years to help achieve the target of $5 trillion (around R356 lakh crore) economy by 2025.
She said another R3 lakh crore of projects will be added to...
