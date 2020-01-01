Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Vice President Naidu, PM Modi extend new year greetings

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended new year greetings, hoping aspirations of everyone are fulfilled in 2020.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: New Year's greetings from Times Square

New Year's greetings from Times Square 01:25

 'I have a diaper on' - revelers arrive early and prepared for hours long wait to midnight

Recent related videos from verified sources

Chief Justice John Roberts Warns About Social Media Spreading Fake News [Video]Chief Justice John Roberts Warns About Social Media Spreading Fake News

Chief Justice John Roberts issued a warning about the dangers of misinformation in the internet era. According to Politico, Roberts is presiding over the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. He..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Fox’s Callahan: Next Year’s Opportunity Is Addressability [Video]Fox’s Callahan: Next Year’s Opportunity Is Addressability

As the decade turns, networks are exploring new ways to address content on a programming level. In an interview with Beet.TV, Dan Callahan, senior vice president of data and sales innovation for Fox..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Modi, Venkaiah extend new year greetings

‘Hope aspirations of everyone are fulfilled in 2020’.
Hindu

PM Modi extends New Year wishes to people, hopes everyone’s aspirations be fulfilled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (January 1) took to Twitter to extend New Year wishes to people of the country and expressed hope that the new year...
Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kuldeep_tr

कुलदीप त्रिपाठी RT @PTI_News: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extend new year greetings, hoping aspirations of everyone are f… 8 minutes ago

jenkers_en

Jenkers News (ENG) Vice-President #Naidu, PM #Modi extend new year greetings https://t.co/03KOhZ4FV4 18 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Vice-President Naidu, PM Modi extend new year greetings https://t.co/HhiglLvxJ3 https://t.co/0CyaqglVr6 20 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi extend new year greetings https://t.co/vQxoGYpzEm https://t.co/GA5oXyiqcm https://t.co/SNX2JlHo5G 27 minutes ago

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India Vice President Naidu, PM Modi extend new year greetings https://t.co/CbOnHYDmPM 40 minutes ago

FinancialXpress

Financial Express PM Modi extends new year greetings. https://t.co/adYeVh1tmE 49 minutes ago

PTI_News

Press Trust of India Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extend new year greetings, hoping aspirations of ever… https://t.co/HQEq9bCY6b 1 hour ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Vice President Naidu, PM Modi extend new year greetings https://t.co/SvlE9rjvrM 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.