US to deploy troops to Middle East after embassy attack

Sify Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Washington, Jan 1 (IANS) The US will send 750 soldiers to the Middle East, following an attack by pro-Iranian protesters on the US embassy in Baghdad.
