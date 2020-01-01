Global  

All three services ready to defend the country: Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane

Zee News Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Gen Naravane had on Tuesday taken charge as the 28th Army Chief and asserted that he has a good idea of not only the training part of the Army but also the operational part.
News video: General Bipin Rawat demits office, takes over as Chief of Defence Staff | OneIndia News

General Bipin Rawat demits office, takes over as Chief of Defence Staff | OneIndia News 03:35

 Army Chief General Bipin Rawat demitted office as the Chief of Army Staff. He was commissioned into the Army in December 1978 and was serving as the Chief of Army Staff since January 1, 2017. General Rawat's next appointment is as India's first Chief of Defence Staff, a role that will be key in...

