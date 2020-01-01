Global  

PM Modi extends New Year wishes to people, hopes everyone’s aspirations be fulfilled

Wednesday, 1 January 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (January 1) took to Twitter to extend New Year wishes to people of the country and expressed hope that the new year will bring joy and prosperity in people’s lives.
 As people get ready to flood the city for New Year’s Eve, the Chicago Police Department is boosting patrols to keep everyone safe.

'Have a wonderful 2020': PM tweets New Year wishes

"Have a wonderful 2020! May this year be filled with joy and prosperity. May everyone be healthy and may everyone's aspirations be fulfilled," Prime Minister...
Hope efforts to transform India continue in 2020: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed the hope that the new year would mark continuation of the people-powered efforts to transform India and empower...
