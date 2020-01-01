Global  

'May everyone's aspirations be fulfilled': Narendra Modi extends wishes on New Year

Mid-Day Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended New Year greetings to the citizens of the country and wished for happiness and prosperity for everyone.

"Have a wonderful 2020! May this year be filled with joy and prosperity. May everyone be healthy and may everyone's aspirations be fulfilled," Prime Minister...
News video: New Year's Eve Traditions From Around The World Come To Times Square

New Year's Eve Traditions From Around The World Come To Times Square 01:23

 Celebrating New Year's by watching the ball drop is a tradition among millions, but not everyone welcomes the next year the same way. CBSN New York's Nina Kapur hit midtown to find out the different ways people from across the globe celebrate.

