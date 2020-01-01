Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

India reserves right to 'strike at sources of terror': New Army Chief warns Pakistan

Mid-Day Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* In a stern warning to Pakistan, new Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday said India reserves the right to "preemptively strike" at sources of terror, asserting that a "new normal" in the country's response mechanism to acts of cross-border terrorism has already been "emphatically" displayed.

In an...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane takes charge as the 28th Army Chief | OneIndia News

Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane takes charge as the 28th Army Chief | OneIndia News 01:19

 GENERAL MANOJ MUKUND NARAVANE TAKES CHARGE AS ARMY CHIEF, GENERAL MANOJ MUKUND NARAVANE SUCCEEDS BIPIN RAWAT, INDIA GETS NEW ARMY CHIEF: GENERAL MANOJ MUKUND NARAVANE, GENERAL MANOJ MUKUND NARAVANE IS THE 28TH ARMY CHIEF

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gateway of India India Gate lit up ahead of New Year 2020 [Video]Gateway of India India Gate lit up ahead of New Year 2020

Gateway of India India Gate lit up ahead of New Year 2020

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published

Watch: New Army chief Gen Naravane on Pakistan, Art 370, China & CDS post [Video]Watch: New Army chief Gen Naravane on Pakistan, Art 370, China & CDS post

The new chief of the Indian Army spelled out his vision for the force soon after taking charge.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

India reserves right to strike at terror sources: New Army chief

Warning Pakistan that India reserves the right to pre-emptively strike at cross-border sources of terror if it does not stop state-sponsored terrorism, the...
IndiaTimes

New Army chief Lt Gen MM Naravane visits National War Memorial in Delhi

General Naravane saluted the 'Amar Jawan Jyoti', the eternal flame, and laid a wreath at the memorial. General Naravane took over as the 28th Chief of the Army...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.