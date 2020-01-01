India reserves right to 'strike at sources of terror': New Army Chief warns Pakistan
Wednesday, 1 January 2020 () *New Delhi:* In a stern warning to Pakistan, new Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday said India reserves the right to "preemptively strike" at sources of terror, asserting that a "new normal" in the country's response mechanism to acts of cross-border terrorism has already been "emphatically" displayed.
