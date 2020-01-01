India needs to pay more attention to China border, says new Army chief Naravane
Wednesday, 1 January 2020 () "We have been giving attention to our western front in the past. The northern front now also requires an equal amount of attention... The Army is capable of tackling any dangers to the country," General Naravane told reporters after receiving the first Guard of Honour as the Army chief.
General Naravane saluted the 'Amar Jawan Jyoti', the eternal flame, and laid a wreath at the memorial. General Naravane took over as the 28th Chief of the Army...