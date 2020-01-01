Global  

India needs to pay more attention to China border, says new Army chief Naravane

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 1 January 2020
"We have been giving attention to our western front in the past. The northern front now also requires an equal amount of attention... The Army is capable of tackling any dangers to the country," General Naravane told reporters after receiving the first Guard of Honour as the Army chief.
News video: New Army Chief warns Pakistan, says proxy war against India can't go on | OneIndia News

New Army Chief warns Pakistan, says proxy war against India can't go on | OneIndia News 03:03

 General Bipin Rawat takes over as Chief of Defence Staff, General Rawat says Armed Forces stays far away from politics, General Naravane warns Pakistan's proxy war against India cannot continue, General Naravane stresses that India will strike at sources of terror, SMS services restored in Kashmir,...

