J-K: 2 soldiers killed in gunfight with Pakistani infiltrators in Nowshera, search operation underway

Indian Express Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Two Army soldiers killed in gunfight with Pakistani infiltrators along LoC in J&K

The two soldiers were involved in a cordon and search operation in the Nowshera sector when the Pakistani infiltrators opened fire on them.
Zee News

Two army jawans martyred in gunfight with Pakistani infiltrators in J&K's Rajouri sector

As per initial reports, the two personnel were carrying out a Cordon and Search operation in the Nowshera sector when the infiltrators opened fire on them.
DNA


Tweets about this

Ssh05350166

Jai Hind RT @ZeeNews: Two Army soldiers killed in gunfight with Pakistani infiltrators along LoC in J&K https://t.co/RQNckQwAAZ https://t.co/GAeoxUK… 3 minutes ago

msnindia

MSN India Two soldiers killed in gunfight with infiltrators along LoC in J&K https://t.co/pumJNRJtIN 6 minutes ago

IASadityarana

IAS Aditya Rana RT @NewIndianXpress: Two army personnel were killed in a gunfight with heavily-armed Pakistani infiltrators along the Line of Control in #J… 9 minutes ago

NewIndianXpress

The New Indian Express Two army personnel were killed in a gunfight with heavily-armed Pakistani infiltrators along the Line of Control in… https://t.co/wsaWArSwM2 22 minutes ago

Manasi71

Manasi7 Breaking- 2 Indian army soldiers were killed early on Wednesday in a gunfight with heavily armed Pakistani infiltra… https://t.co/xUIvO8qYDF 23 minutes ago

NedrickExpress

Nedrick Express #Breaking | 2 Army soldiers killed in gunfight with Pakistani infiltrators along LoC in Jammu And Kashmir.… https://t.co/0zLu2N8nM0 24 minutes ago

Breaking24_7

BreakingNews RT @nedricknews: #BreakingNews | 2 Army soldiers killed in gunfight with Pakistani infiltrators along LoC in Jammu And Kashmir. #JammuKash… 24 minutes ago

nedricknews

Nedrick News #BreakingNews | 2 Army soldiers killed in gunfight with Pakistani infiltrators along LoC in Jammu And Kashmir.… https://t.co/mEXoS1VheA 27 minutes ago

