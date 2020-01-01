Kundali Bhagya 1 January 2020 Preview: Preeta asks Mahira not to marry Karan

Kundali Bhagya 1 January 2020 Preview: In tonight's episode Preeta tries to rub off her mehndi after Karan says that it means nothing and he still doesn't love her.



