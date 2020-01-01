Global  

TN: In government's 2020 calendar, O Panneerselvam has no date

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam is no more the poster boy of the AIADMK government. The 2020 calendar brought out by the Tamil development department has reduced his calendar presence to just two months.
