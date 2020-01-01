Global  

Indian armed forces stay far away from politics, asserts CDS General Bipin Rawat

Zee News Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said his immediate task is to bring uniformity in procurement procedures of Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy.
News video: ‘We stay away from politics’: Gen Bipin Rawat takes charges as India’s 1st CDS

‘We stay away from politics’: Gen Bipin Rawat takes charges as India’s 1st CDS 03:06

 General Bipin Rawat took charge as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff. He said that the CDS will work for the integration of the three services and will not dictate terms to any.

New Army Chief warns Pakistan, says proxy war against India can't go on | OneIndia News [Video]New Army Chief warns Pakistan, says proxy war against India can't go on | OneIndia News

General Bipin Rawat takes over as Chief of Defence Staff, General Rawat says Armed Forces stays far away from politics, General Naravane warns Pakistan's proxy war against India cannot continue,..

Army chief Bipin Rawat demits office, Gen Mukund Naravane takes charge| OneIndia News [Video]Army chief Bipin Rawat demits office, Gen Mukund Naravane takes charge| OneIndia News

GENERAL MANOJ MUKUND NARAVANE TAKES CHARGE AS ARMY CHIEF, ARMY CHIEF GENERAL BIPIN RAWAT DEMITS OFFICE TODAY, CONG QUESTIONS BIPIN RAWAT'S APPOINTMENT AS CDS, UNION MINISTER SADHVI NIRANJAN JYOTI HITS..

CDS General Bipin Rawat: We stay far away from politics, very far


Indian Express

Creation of CDS will help India face challenges of modern warfare: PM Narendra Modi

CDS General Bipin Rawat refuted allegations about him being politically inclined and asserted that the services work on government directions.
Zee News

KRISHAN_R_KUMAR

KRISHAN KUMAR RT @ZeeNews: Indian armed forces stay far away from politics, asserts CDS General Bipin Rawat https://t.co/zYUhqsiKmt #BipinRawat 3 minutes ago

theupdaterpost

Daily News Indian armed forces stay far away from politics, asserts CDS General Bipin Rawat https://t.co/bl4McUJfe9 24 minutes ago

3novices

3novices #3Novices : Indian armed forces stay far away from politics, asserts CDS General Bipin Rawat Chief of Defence Staff… https://t.co/QKBEtH2O51 55 minutes ago

shiningindnews

Shining India News Indian armed forces stay far away from politics, asserts CDS General Bipin Rawat https://t.co/xYmuOlAhpJ https://t.co/EgTkEvOxnR 2 hours ago

iam_abhishek125

Abhishek S @AnupamConnects @ANI Respect Indian Armed forces bro... Parties stay and go but Armed forces protect citizens 24*7… https://t.co/cf7kUSiGua 3 hours ago

