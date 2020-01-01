'New decade is occasion to renew commitment towards stronger India': Pres Kovind
Wednesday, 1 January 2020 () "Happy New Year everyone! The dawn of New Year and the new decade is an occasion to renew our commitment towards a stronger and more prosperous India. May 2020 bring joy, peace and prosperity to our families, to our country, and to our beautiful planet!" President Kovind tweeted.
