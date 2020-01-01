Global  

'New decade is occasion to renew commitment towards stronger India': Pres Kovind

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
"Happy New Year everyone! The dawn of New Year and the new decade is an occasion to renew our commitment towards a stronger and more prosperous India. May 2020 bring joy, peace and prosperity to our families, to our country, and to our beautiful planet!" President Kovind tweeted.
 The world ushered in the new year 2020 and a new decade at midnight. Spectacular fireworks and laser shows lit up famous landmarks across the world. From Sydney to New York, festive scenes thrilled revellers. Even in India the Gateway of Mumbai and Delhi's Connaught Place witnessed crowds gather to...

